Liverpool hold talks to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz

Liverpool have reportedly held talks over a deal to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following a successful loan spell at AC Milan, the 25-year-old has been playing as a rotational player for Los Blancos in recent times. He won the La Liga and the Champions League trophy last campaign, scoring 12 goals and registering nine assists in all competitions.

The Moroccan hasn’t been able to showcase the same productivity thus far this season but has made nine goal contributions in all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that Liverpool boss Arne Slot has been impressed by Diaz’s recent performances and he believes the versatile forward would be a perfect option to play in his system.

So, the Reds are prioritising signing the former Manchester City star and have already held informal talks over this deal. Slot’s side are ready to make a significant financial effort to seal the deal and Los Merengues would be open to letting him leave if they receive a lucrative proposal.

The 25-year-old is valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2027 with the Spanish giants.

Diaz to Liverpool

The Moroccan is a versatile player as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He is comfortable with both feet, is tenacious and also works hard without possession.

Diaz already knows about the Premier League having spent time with the Citizens previously. He is set to enter the prime stage of his career and needs to play regularly to reach his full potential.

Therefore, he could be open to leaving Real Madrid if Liverpool offer him guaranteed first-team football. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield next summer.

Slot’s side didn’t make many new signings in the last two transfer windows but they will have to freshen up the squad ahead of next season to continue performing their best and challenging on all fronts.

Meanwhile, Liverpool will face off against Plymouth Argyle in the FA Cup fourth-round fixture on Sunday before taking on Everton in the Premier League next week.