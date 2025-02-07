According to Daily Mail, Real Sociedad midfielder Martin Zubimendi ‘looks certain’ to arrive at Arsenal during this summer’s transfer window.

The Gunners were fancied to bolster their squad this winter, but they did not make any acquisition in the end. The club are focused on a big spending spree for the summer and Daily Mail claim that a marquee striker and a versatile forward could be among the priorities for the London heavyweights.

The hierarchy also plan to recruit a holding midfielder and reports claim that Zubimendi is certain to join the Gunners at the end of the campaign. Arsenal are preparing for the expected departures of Jorginho and Thomas Partey when their respective contracts expire during the summer.

Top-class

Partey has been the Gunners’ regular choice from the no.6 role this campaign. The Ghanaian star is enjoying the best spell of his Arsenal career, having overcome his injury concerns. Despite this, Arsenal are not looking to keep him beyond this season, given his huge wages and injury record.

He could be followed by Jorginho through the exit door. The Italian ace has already entered talks with Flamengo over a transfer. The Brazilian giants are poised to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign after the Gunners turned down the opportunity to sanction his exit this winter.

Zubimendi, who is ‘world-class‘, according to Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, would be a perfect replacement. The Spaniard is good with the ball at his feet. He has impressive ball control and has excelled with his duel-winning ability. Arsenal seem prepared to trigger his £52 million release clause, as per Daily Mail.

Arsenal are confident of landing the midfielder’s signature, having tracked him for a number of seasons, but they must be pro-active as soon as his release clause becomes active, considering Real Madrid are exploring a possible summer move for the Euro 2024 winner, according to The Athletic.