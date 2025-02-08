Mathys Tel remains keen on joining Manchester United

Mathys Tel is reportedly still interested in joining Manchester United, as per German football expert Christian Falk.

The 19-year-old’s future was the biggest transfer saga in the recently concluded winter window. After failing to get regular first-team football at Bayern Munich, he handed in a transfer request.

A host of clubs expressed their interest in signing him with Man Utd, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur among those. Spurs initially agreed on a £50m deal with the Bavarian club to sign the youngster but he rejected the move as he reportedly wanted to join the Red Devils.

However, later, he changed his stance and joined the North London club on a loan deal until the end of this season. The Lilywhites even included a £50m buy option clause to secure his service permanently next summer.

Now, reporting on Caught Offside Falk states that Man Utd attempted to sign Tel late in the winter window but they didn’t want to spend the £4m loan fee that Bayern were asking for so they pulled out of the deal.

Tel to Man Utd

Although the youngster has joined Tottenham, his preference isn’t to sign for them permanently. Instead, he would be open to joining Man Utd if they revive their interest in the upcoming summer window.

Tel is a versatile player as he can play in the centre-forward position as well as the left flank. He made his debut for Tottenham in midweek and played in the striker position.

United have struggled with their centre-forward position as neither Rasmus Hojlund nor Joshua Zirkzee has managed to showcase their best in the Premier League thus far.

Therefore, purchasing a new striker would be the right decision and Tel could be a shrewd acquisition if they purchase him. But, he is still very young and is likely to take time to flourish in the Premier League.

Therefore, Ruben Amorim’s side could face a similar situation with Tel as they have been enduring with Hojlund and Zirkzee. So, they would be better off going for a more experienced striker to reinforce the frontline.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions make a concrete approach to sign Tel ahead of next season.