Arsenal and Tottenham to battle for Ferran Torres signing in the summer

Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have both been subpar in their offensive departments this season. While the Gunners find themselves trailing Liverpool in the upper echelons of the Premier League, Spurs are rooted in the bottom half of the table with serious questions being raised about their recruitment strategies in the last couple of months.

The two London rivals desperately have to make attacking reinforcements this summer and have identified a common target. Spanish source Marca (h/t Sport Witness) has reported that Arsenal and Tottenham are set to battle it out for Barcelona forward Ferran Torres, with both English giants having been described as ‘very attentive’ to the player’s situation in Catalonia.

Barcelona’s financial situation remains very precarious, so the La Liga giants would be open to selling almost every player from their roster for the right kind of money. While the likes of AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig were refuted in recent weeks by the Blaugrana, there is an understanding that they may entertain offers for Torres in the summer.

Arsenal set to hold upper hand in Torres pursuit

Arsenal’s and Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Ferran Torres is far from a surprise as the Spanish international is one of Europe’s most versatile forward. He is capable of playing on either flank and to very good measure, having struck 1o goals this season apart from having three assists to his name, all whilst being a secondary option under Hansi Flick.

If Barcelona receive the right kind of money for the forward and if he also is tempted by an offer from England, a transfer back to the Premier League may be on for the former Manchester City star. He won two Premier League titles at the Etihad Stadium before joining Barcelona, where his minutes are unlikely to improve in spite of some incredible numbers.

Arsenal will certainly hold the upper hand in a race against Tottenham to sign him. While their contention for silverware and participation in the Champions League are obvious reasons, Mikel Arteta has coached the player in the past at City, and will be confident about being able to lure his compatriot back to England by presenting him with his budding project.