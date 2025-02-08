Man Utd looking to sign Tottenham target Hugo Larsson

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign Tottenham Hotspur target and Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per Caught Offside.

The Red Devils continue to display woeful performance this season and it is apparent that they need a complete rebuild to turn the situation around.

Midfield is an area that Man Utd desperately need redevelopment. Ruben Amorim currently has Manuel Ugarte, Kobbie Mainoo, Casemiro, Christian Eriksen and Toby Collyer as the options to deploy in the engine room.

However, the Brazilian has found it difficult to get regular first-team football under the Portuguese’s guidance, while the Dane has also struggled to play regularly this season.

So, it has been suggested that United are open to cashing-in on the former Real Madrid star and Eriksen is set to leave as a free agent upon the expiration of his current contract at the end of this season.

Amorim has used Bruno Fernandes in a deeper role but he hasn’t been able to showcase his best in this position. On the other hand, Mainoo and Collyer are still very young and need time to develop

Battle

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are interested in signing Larsson to reinforce the midfield but they are set to face tough competition from Tottenham Hotspur over this deal.

So, United have already stepped up their efforts by making contact with the player’s representatives to trump the Lilywhites in this race. Frankfurt are ready to let him leave the club next summer and have slapped a £50m price tag on his head.

Apart from Man Utd and Tottenham, Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also expressed their interest in signing the Swedish international having been impressed by the 20-year-old’s displays in the German Bundesliga.

Tottenham have endured a dire campaign thus far this season so it seems they are planning to reinforce the squad in the upcoming transfer window to turn the situation around next campaign.

Spurs like signing young talents and have hired Archie Gray, Lucas Bergvall, Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert in recent windows. So, they are looking to continue on the same pathway next summer.

Larsson could be an excellent signing for Man Utd or Tottenham if either club purchase him. However, it remains to be seen where the youngster goes if he eventually leaves Frankfurt ahead of next season.