Chelsea looking to hijack Manchester United’s attempt to sign Ousmane Diamonde

The Chelsea defence is set to undergo a major rebuilding project this summer as Enzo Maresca gears up the Blues for participation in the Champions League next season while also hoping his side can contend for the Premier League, which they hope to win for the first time since 2017 sooner rather than later.

According to TEAMtalk (h/t Fichajes), the Blues are interested in signing Sporting Lisbon central defender Ousmane Diomande. The 21-year-old is one of several excellent young players in the Portuguese side’s squad and has also been linked with a move to Manchester United, where former manager Ruben Amorim is hopeful of a reunion.

Diomande has a release clause worth £67 million in his deal in Lisbon, as per the source, although Chelsea are hopeful that they can sit down and negotiate a lower fee with his employers. With the defender’s contract expiring in June 2027, the window later this year is Sporting’s only realistic chance to dictate terms over his potential sale unless they can tie him down to a new deal.

Chelsea will be favourites for Diomande

Ousmane Diomande’s stock has risen exponentially in the last few years with the Ivory Coast international impressing with Sporting Lisbon very consistently. He has been lauded for his technical qualities, including superb passing, intercepting and tackling abilities. That, coupled with a height of 6ft 3in make the youngster a well-rounded centre back.

He perfectly fits what Chelsea are looking for, especially for Enzo Maresca’s system, as they lack a defender who is composed with the ball at his feet and has a good passing range, apart from Levi Colwill. Moreover, age is obviously a huge factor for the Blues and it goes without saying that Diomande still has a long career ahead of him, including his prime years.

Chelsea will be confident about beating Manchester United to the player’s signing as the Red Devils are well staffed at the back and are very unlikely to spend much money on centre backs, as a result. Moreover, Diomande could walk into the starting eleven at Stamford Bridge next season, so there is not much to worry for him about playing regularly in London either.

It remains to be seen when Chelsea formally kickstart negotiations for him and whether Sporting Lisbon are willing to negotiate his release clause, and if so, what their final asking price is for the player.