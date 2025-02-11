Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur in battle to sign Moise Kean

Arsenal did not add to their offensive department in the winter transfer window in spite of serious injuries to Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus a few weeks ago. Though Mikel Arteta is set to make do with his current crop of players for the remainder of the campaign, it is logical to think that the board is obliged to make an addition or two in attack during the summer.

Italian journalist Nicolo Schira (h/t 90min) has reported that Arsenal are in a battle with Tottenham Hotspur for Fiorentina striker Moise Kean. The news regarding the future of the former Juventus hitman comes off the back of his terrific 2024/25, which he has graced superbly at the Artemio Franchi with 19 goals and two assists to his name.

Kean has a release clause amounting to approximately £42 million in Florence and given the validity of his contract until 2029, his club might not be open to negotiating a lower sum. Consequently, there is likely to be little room for Arsenal as well as Tottenham Hotspur to negotiate should they decide to pursue a swoop for the Serie A marksman later this year.

Tottenham could trump Arsenal to Kean

Though Arsenal are interested in signing Moise Kean, he is unlikely to be anywhere close to their priority with Mikel Arteta having monitored the likes of Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko and Viktor Gyokeres in recent months. Moreover, the 24-year-old’s poor record from a few years ago with Everton does not read well for him to lead a title challenger’s attack.

For Tottenham Hotspur, however, it is expected to be an entirely different scenario in the summer. Though they require an attacker, a new signing’s role could largely be second fiddle to Dominic Solanke, who is having a good maiden season in London since checking in from Bournemouth last summer and with that in mind, Kean’s signing for a nominal sum might make sense.