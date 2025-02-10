Liverpool could finally sign Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona

Liverpool are expected to sign a midfielder in the summer with Real Sociedad star Martin Zubimendi likely to be on the head of their shortlist once more. However, the Spaniard’s potential acquisition will be an expensive proposition as the likes of Arsenal, Manchester City and Real Madrid have also shown interest in him since a rejected move to Anfield last summer.

Consequent to that, the Reds have begun identifying a few alternatives, one of whom is Barca’s Frenkie de Jong. He headed to the Camp Nou from Ajax Amsterdam in 2019 as one of the world’s finest midfielders, and ex-teammate Sergio Busquets also lauded him as a ‘spectacular’ player, although regrettably, the Dutchman’s career in Spain has not gone as per plan by any means.

With the Catalans keen on raising money to alleviate their debts, he could be used as a sacrificial pawn given that he is one of the best paid players in the team as well.

According to Football 365, Liverpool have been offered a tempting swap deal by Barcelona, who are prepared to let De Jong go to England along with some cash if they can acquire Luis Diaz in exchange. The former Porto forward’s future has also been a topic of speculation lately and links with a move to La Liga have become a recurring theme since the past few months.

An attractive deal for Liverpool

Barcelona perhaps have not materialised their interest in Luis Diaz because their parlous financial situation means they may not be able to afford him. For context, Liverpool’s asking price for the Colombian international is roughly £64 million and with the Spaniards valuing Frenkie de Jong at approximately £33 million, their monetary burden in a swap deal halves.

De Jong has repeatedly stated that he remains happy at Barcelona, where his family is also well settled, but an attractive project from the Premier League, under his compatriot Arne Slot, could swing his mind. He would have to take a significant pay cut, however, as Liverpool are unlikely to offer him anything close to his current wage, amounting to slightly over £400,000 per week.

In getting rid of Diaz, Liverpool will easily be able to offload a player who probably does not picture himself at the club for long whilst acquiring a world-class player in a position that Slot has been meaning to add depth in. Only time will tell what eventually comes of the deal although it is safe to say that the early signs are very promising.