Man Utd Transfer News
Sporting CP coach won’t be surprised if Quenda joins United
Speaking to Portuguese outlet A Bola, Sporting CP youth coach Bernardo Bruschy has said that he won’t be surprised if Geovany Quenda joins Manchester United during the summer.
The Red Devils bolstered their backline with the signings of Ayden Heaven and Patrick Dorgu this winter. The spending was minimal due to budget constraints, but manager Ruben Amorim could be handed more funds at the end of the season.
Man United have an agreement in place to land Quenda for £50 million. Bruschy, who worked with Quenda at the Under-15 level, has now said that he won’t be surprised if the 17-year-old were to join the Red Devils this summer.
He said: “Seeing his name being associated with clubs of the biggest size in Europe surprises me just because it is so early – I am not surprised if he gets there.”
Immense potential
Quenda made his first-team breakthrough at the Lisbon outfit under Amorim in August last year. He started off his career from the right wing-back position, but has operated from the left side of the attack as the season has progressed.
He has caught the eye with his performances in both positions. The wonderkid has accumulated 9 goal contributions in all competitions and he should only get better with age and experience. It is unsurprising that United want to sign him.
Amorim watched his development in close quarters during his managerial stint in Lisbon. The 40-year-old is aware of the immense potential of the attacker and could play him from right wing-back if he were to move to Old Trafford this summer.
The youngster who is ‘very strong’ and ‘very talented’ according to Amorim, would be a quality long-term acquisition for United. He could be used in a rotational role during his debut campaign before establishing himself as a regular starter.
His arrival at Old Trafford could spell doubts regarding the future of Antony in particular. The Brazilian is out on loan at Real Betis after failing to impress the manager and could be offloaded to recoup part of the funds to sign Quenda.
