Man Utd eyeing summer deal for Adam Wharton



According to Givemesport, Manchester United are weighing up a surprise move for Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton as they seek a new midfield partner for Manuel Ugarte.

The Red Devils have had a poor Premier League campaign by their high standards. They are lying 13th in the table with 29 points and look on course to miss out on Champions League football unless they win the Europa League.

There will be plenty of changes at the end of the season. A central midfielder could be signed to partner Ugarte with manager Ruben Amorim not convinced about playing Kobbie Mainoo in the position.

Givemesport claim that the Red Devils are lining up a move for Palace’s Wharton. He is considered a realistic option for the Mancunian giants. His progress is being tracked by the club’s scouts.

Huge talent

Wharton signed for the Eagles from Blackburn Rovers in the winter of 2024. He had a good second half to the season with the Eagles and was rewarded with a debut for England before the European Championship.

The 21-year-old has not managed to replicate his performances this campaign. He was inconsistent during the early part of the season before picking up a groin injury. Wharton has just returned after a 3-month lay-off.

United are likely to monitor his displays over the coming months before assessing whether to make a summer approach. The youngster has shown that he has the qualities to succeed at a higher level than Palace.

Wharton has a knack for making forward passes from the heart of the midfield. He has also excelled in making recoveries and likes to win duels. He would be a quality partner for Ugarte in the centre of the park at United.

Mainoo has played there alongside the Uruguayan, but has struggled defensively. Amorim has admitted the same.

United may need to spend big to prise Wharton away from Selhurst Park. The midfielder, who is ‘exceptional‘ according to Paul Merson, could cost at least £54 million during the next transfer window.