Arsenal in battle with Liverpool to sign Adam Wharton

Arsenal are reportedly in a battle with Liverpool over a deal to sign Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per Caught Offside.

After joining the South London club from Blackburn Rovers last winter, the 20-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign in the Premier League last term, assisting three times in 16 appearances. Moreover, he helped his side finish in mid-table.

The Englishman has continued to play a pivotal role in Oliver Glasner’s starting eleven this season but he hasn’t been able to replicate last term’s form this season as well.

Nevertheless, it is apparent that the youngster is a top talent and possesses the potential to become a great midfielder in future.

Caught Offside claim that having been impressed by Wharton’s displays for the Eagles, Arsenal have registered their interest in signing him. The Gunners are prepared to make a move to get the deal done in January with the player open to leaving Selhurst Park to take the next step in his career.

Arsenal want to spend around £46m for Wharton but Crystal Palace want around £54m for their star man with the player having a contract until 2029 with Glasner’s side.

The report says Liverpool want a new midfielder and remain keen on signing Martin Zubimendi despite failing to secure his service last summer. But, they are also interested in Wharton, while Manchester City are in this race as well. They are willing to sign a new midfielder following Rodrigo Hernandez’s serious knee injury.

However, Arsenal are planning to trump Liverpool and Man City in this race by accelerating their efforts and they have already held talks to lure him to the Emirates Stadium.

Wharton is a technically gifted player and has the ability to play threading passes between the lines. Moreover, he has an eye for long-range passing. However, he is still very young and is likely to take time to cope with the demands of playing for big clubs like Arsenal or Liverpool if he were to join either team.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Arsenal can eventually beat Liverpool and Man City to sign Wharton in the upcoming winter window.