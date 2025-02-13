Tottenham join Man Utd in the race to sign Dean Huijsen

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race to sign AFC Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen, as per Caught Offside.

After moving to Vitality Stadium from Juventus last summer, the 19-year-old has established himself as a pivotal player in Andoni Iraola’s starting eleven this season.

In 13 Premier League starts, the Spaniard has scored two goals and kept five clean-sheets with both of his goals coming against Spurs and the Red Devils.

Now, Caught Offside claim that the youngster’s eye-catching performances have already attracted the attention of several top clubs around Europe with Man Utd, Chelsea, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain among those.

Moreover, Tottenham have now also joined the race and have been monitoring his development closely before making a potential swoop in the upcoming summer window.

Battle

Huijsen has a £50m release clause in his current contract but Bournemouth are hoping to persuade the defender to sign a fresh term with an increased release clause.

Spurs have struggled with injury problems thus far this season with most of those at the moment. Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero and Radu Dragusin have all been struggling with their problems.

The Romanian has ruptured his ACL so he is set to remain sidelined for a lengthy period. Spurs added depth at the back by signing Kevin Danso in January but strengthening this area further would be the right decision.

On the other hand, Man Utd will also have to hire new centre-backs next summer as Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are looking likely to leave the club as free agents upon the expiration of their respective contracts next summer. Moreover, Lisandro Martínez has sustained a serious knee issue.

Huijsen, standing at 6ft 5in tall, is a technically gifted player and is comfortable playing out from the back. Moreover, he is excellent in the air and reads the game well.

The former Juventus star is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to become a world-class defender in future. Therefore, he would be a great coup for Tottenham or Man Utd if either club purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club or the record Premier League champions eventually manage to lure him away from Vitality Stadium next summer.