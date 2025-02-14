Tottenham in battle with Arsenal to sign Harry Kane

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly in a battle with Arsenal over a deal to sign Bayern Munich ace Harry Kane, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After parting ways with the Englishman a couple of years ago, the Lilywhites initially didn’t hire anyone to replace him before purchasing Dominic Solanke from AFC Bournemouth for a club record fee last summer. However, the 27-year-old had an average debut campaign before sustaining an injury problem recently.

Now, Fichajes state that Tottenham are looking to bring Kane back to the club next summer. The forward left to win big silverware, and although he couldn’t manage to achieve that last term, he might finally win a major trophy this season.

Bayern Munich are currently at the top of the Bundesliga with an eight-point lead and are also alive in the Champions League. Therefore, if he achieves his goal this season, he could return to his homeland next summer.

Battle

However, Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in signing him, while Arsenal also want him to finally win the Premier League title. Therefore, it won’t be straightforward for Spurs to secure his service.

Arsenal came very close to winning the league title in the last two seasons but were pipped to the post by eventual winner Manchester City on both occasions. Mikel Arteta’s side started this season with the ambition of finally achieving their goal but, it looks difficult for them to do it.

The Gunners are currently seven points behind the league leader Liverpool and have been struggling with injury problems. Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus’ season is already over due to their respective problems, while Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka also have injuries. Therefore, Arteta currently has very few options at his disposal to deploy in the attack.

It has been suggested that Arsenal can’t win a league title without signing a prolific striker as neither Havertz nor Jesus managed to showcase their best consistently enough.

Kane would be a great coup if they purchase him, however, considering he is a Tottenham legend, he might not want to join Arsenal due to the fierce rivalry between the two sides.