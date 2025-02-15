Man Utd eyeing Liam Delap deal this summer

According to The Athletic, Manchester United could make an approach to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap at the end of the campaign.

The Red Devils are likely to invest in a new striker during the summer transfer window, having struggled to find the back of the net regularly this season.

Sporting Lisbon star Viktor Gyokeres has been heavily linked with a move to Old Trafford but The Athletic claim that he is unlikely to join the Red Devils.

The Swede wants the guarantee of Champions League football if he were to leave Lisbon. Furthermore, United are also unwilling to spend big on his services as he will be turning 27 before next season.

Instead of Gyokeres, Ipswich Town’s Delap is highlighted as a more viable target for the Red Devils. Ipswich are set to demand a big fee for the 22-year-old, but the sum could be much lower if they don’t beat the drop.

United could make a genuine move in such situation, but Delap’s former club Manchester City still have an edge with a buy-back clause worth £40 million at their disposal.

Tough deal

United have been poor in the striking department this campaign. Joshua Zirkzee and Rasmus Hojlund have netted a combined tally of five goals in the English top-flight.

The club need an upgrade on the duo ahead of next season. With budget constraints, they could swoop for Delap, who has amassed 9 goals since Ipswich’s promotion to the top tier.

Delap has a similar profile as Hojlund. He has impressed with his physical presence and has pace to get behind defences. However, he has been more effective in capitalising on scoring opportunities.

United should have no problem paying around £40 million or more for the marksman, but Man City could prove a hurdle for them with their buy-back option.

The Cityzens could be enticed to re-sign their former academy graduate than allowing him to join their fiercest domestic rivals during the next transfer window