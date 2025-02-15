Five Strikers Arsenal Could Target This Summer

Arsenal’s lack of firepower was brutally exposed as they crashed out of both cup competitions this season. The Gunners drew a blank in both legs of their EFL Cup semi-final showdown with Newcastle.

They also missed a bunch of chances in their FA Cup third round defeat to Man Utd, which has seriously dented their chances of clinching silverware. Arsenal are currently trailing Liverpool by a substantial margin in the Premier League title race, which is largely down to a lack of cutting edge in attack.

The transfer window is closed, so the club will need to wait until the summer to address this crucial weakness. Here are five strikers they could target.

Alexander Isak

Isak showed Arsenal precisely what they are missing when he dumped them out of the EFL Cup. The Swedish striker scored twice in Newcastle’s 2-0 victory at the Emirates Stadium, and he played a starring role in the Magpies’ second leg triumph too.

Very few strikers give William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães the runaround, but Isak had them on toast in both legs.

He has emerged as arguably the best striker in the Premier League, offering a devastating blend of pace, intelligence and finishing ability. It’s all the more galling for Arsenal fans, as the Gunners were heavily linked with Isak a few years ago.

The promising striker ended up moving from Real Sociedad to Newcastle instead, and he has taken the Premier League by storm. Arsenal would love to sign Isak this summer, but Newcastle do not need to sell.

The Magpies have placed a £150 million price tag on his head to ward off suitors, so it would be difficult for Arsenal to secure his signature. However, they splashed out on Declan Rice a couple of years ago, so it’s not beyond the realms of possibility.

Benjamin Sesko

Sesko may be viewed as a more realistic alternative to Isak. The Slovenian forward is one of the most promising young strikers in Europe, and he too has been heavily linked with Arsenal in the past.

The Gunners reportedly tried to sign Sesko from RB Leipzig last summer. He ended the 2023/24 campaign with 5 goals in his last 5 games, and his form drew inevitable comparisons with Erling Haaland.

Sesko is 6’4, so he has an imposing physical presence, but he’s also quick and technically gifted, allowing him to hold up play effectively. Yet question marks remain over his finishing ability. Sesko failed to score at the Euros last summer, and he has been guilty of some glaring misses in the Champions League.

He has scored approximately one goal every two games this season for Leipzig. They are similar numbers to Kai Havertz, which is concerning. However, Sesko is still just 21 years old, and he could develop under Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta.

Matheus Cunha

Matheus Cunha is another intriguing option for Arsenal. He’s not an out-and-out striker, so it is difficult to compare him to Isak and Sesko.

The Brazilian forward thrives in a more creative role, often dropping deep to link play and create chances for his teammates. He has excellent close control, making him an asset in tight spaces, and he also has an eye for a pass.

There’s a touch of Dennis Bergkamp about Cunha. As such, he may not be the best candidate to lead the line for Arsenal. However, his versatility could appeal to Arteta, and he would be particularly valuable if Martin Ødegaard is injured.

Cunha recently signed a new long-term deal with Wolves, but it has a £62 million release clause. He is only 25 years old, so that could be a solid investment for Arsenal.

Lautaro Martinez

Martinez is a slightly left-field option, as it would be difficult to prise the Inter Milan captain away from Italy. However, Arsenal need to display ambition in the transfer market if they hope to compete with the likes of Liverpool, Man City and Chelsea over the next few years.

Martinez would be the dream signing, as he has all the physical and technical attributes needed to thrive in the Premier League. He’s quick, mobile and intelligent, and he is also a terrific finisher. Martinez is slightly older than Isak, but he would bring a winning mentality to the club.

He has led Inter to Serie A titles, while he has also won major trophies with Argentina. It would take a huge offer, but he may be slightly cheaper than Isak, and he may also fancy a new challenge.

Viktor Gyokeres

Gyokeres has been a revelation for Sporting Lisbon since his move from Coventry. The Swedish striker has been in outstanding form, scoring at an impressive rate in Portugal. He combines physical strength, speed and intelligent movement, making him a constant threat in the final third of the pitch.

Sporting are known for being tough negotiators, but Gyokeres has a reported €100 million release clause. While Arsenal could attempt to negotiate a lower fee, it’s unlikely Sporting will budge significantly.

Given his recent form and goalscoring prowess, he could be a perfect fit for Arsenal’s needs, but they could face competition for his signature.