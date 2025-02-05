[Teams] Newcastle vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups for EFL Cup semi-final

Arsenal have a mountain to climb if they are to reach the Carabao Cup final as Newcastle United hold a 2-0 lead heading into tonight’s second leg at St James’ Park.

The Gunners had more than enough chances to at least take a draw from the first leg at the Emirates Stadium last month but poor finishing cost them and Newcastle took full advantage with goals from Alexander Isak and Anthony Gordon.

Mikel Arteta has named an unchanged starting eleven from the side that thrashed Manchester City 5-1 at the weekend. David Raya keeps goal for Arsenal once again while Jurrien Timber keeps his place at right-back this evening.

William Saliba is once again partnered by Gabriel Magalhaes in the middle of Arsenal’s defence and they’ll be hoping to keep Newcastle striker Isak quiet tonight. Myles Lewis-Skelly keeps his place at left-back and the 18-year-old will be looking to build on his superb form in recent weeks.

Thomas Partey was also excellent against City on Sunday and the Ghanaian international starts in the holding role again tonight. Declan Rice was another outstanding performer against the defending champions and he starts alongside Arsenal skipper Martin Odegaard tonight.

Arteta failed to bring in the striker he desperately needed before the window closed so the over-worked Kai Havertz leads the line up front once again this evening. Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli keep their places so Ethan Nwaneri has to make do with a place on the bench despite coming on to score a superb goal at the weekend.

As for Newcastle, Keiran Trippier gets a start in what appears to be a back five. Dan Burn, Sven Botman and Fabian Schar also start along with Lewis Hall. Sandro Tonali joins Bruno Guimaraes in midfield while Jacub Murphy and Anthony Gordon support Isak in attack.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Newcastle

Dubravka, Trippier, Burn, Botman, Schar, Hall, Tonali, Guimaraes, Murphy, Gordon, Isak.

Subs: Pope, Livramento, Targett, Krafth, Longstaff, Willock, Miley, Wilson, Osula.

Arsenal

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly; Partey, Rice, Ødegaard; Martinelli, Trossard, Havertz.

Subs: Setford, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Calafiori, Tierney, Jorginho, Merino, Sterling, Nwaneri.