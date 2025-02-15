Chelsea plotting transfer for Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado in the summer

Chelsea were beaten 3-0 by Brighton & Hove Albion in Friday’s Premier League meeting between the two sides with the Seagulls having their number twice in a week’s time. The midfield battle was particularly one-sided and Enzo Maresca will look to rebuild his engine room in the summer, particularly with a defensive option.

To that note, Caught Offside (citing Spanish source Cadena SER) has reported that Chelsea are looking to sign Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado. The 21-year-old has gone from stride to stride this season under Hansi Flick, having become a regular fixture in the Barca line-up in his maiden year at the senior level whilst also earning his first couple of caps for Spain.

Apart from being phenomenal for Barcelona with 30 matches already under his belt in 2024/25, Casado has won plaudits from his national colleagues as well with head coach Luis de Fuente called him an ‘impressive’ player after his first start for Spain in November. Chelsea’s interest in him comes as no surprise considering their strategy of signing the world’s finest youngsters.

Chelsea move not entirely ruled out

Marc Casado has spent the entirety of his career at Barcelona and was captain of their youth team before being promoted to the senior side by Hansi Flick. The Spanish international has a contract in Catalonia that runs until June 2028 and that is enough of an indication of both parties wanting to continue together in the upcoming years.

However, the La Liga giants remain in a precarious financial situation and might be tempted to cash in on practically any player should the right money be offered to them. It remains to be seen how much exactly Chelsea are ready to pay for Casado, though they could very possibly forego a handsome sum given that they have deep pockets and the player aligns well with their project.

It will be interesting to see how things materialise closer to the summer and if indeed the player is also tempted by a challenge in England, just one full season into his first-team career.