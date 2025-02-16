Arsenal eyeing surprise free swoop for Roberto Firmino

Arsenal suffered another injury casualty during their training camp to Dubai as Kai Havertz’s season came to an end. The German international joins Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus on the sidelines with the setback suffered by him compounding Mikel Arteta’s woes in the final third and leaving him extremely short of options in attack.

The Gunners were largely unaffected by their absentees against Leicester City, however, as Mikel Merino, who played as the makeshift striker scored a brace and got them across the line to a 2-0 win in the Premier League on Saturday. However, Arteta admitted recently that the club has been forced into looking at potential free agents to bring in immediately.

According to GiveMeSport journalist Ben Jacobs, former Liverpool star Roberto Firmino has emerged as a surprise target for Arsenal. The forward is currently at Saudi Arabian side Al-Ahli but could terminate his contract in the very near future having been left out of their 25-man roster for the Saudi Pro League after Galeno’s arrival from Porto.

A well-rounded short-term solution

Roberto Firmino would be nothing more than a short-term solution for Arsenal but a profile that they desperately require right now. The 33-year-old was excellent during his time in the Premier League for Liverpool and while he might not be anywhere close to that level, Firmino might still have enough in him to do the job for Mikel Arteta for the months that remain of the season.

Considering his contract is on the verge of being terminated, he will be available to join the team immediately and may come at a reasonable wage as well. As such, there are no restrictions as to when free agents can be registered during exceptional scenarios, like Arsenal’s injury crisis, and so, Arsenal are unlikely to encounter any roadblocks in their bid to sign the Brazilian.

Firmino, besides having predatory instincts in the box, has an all-round profile which has seen him particularly get the best of wingers. With Leandro Trossard capable of scoring goals and Bukayo Saka’s return impeding, the ex-Hoffenheim star would be the ideal signing for Arteta and very possibly a like-for-like replacement for what Gabriel Jesus brings to the table.