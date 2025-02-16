Liverpool
Liverpool plotting summer move for Xavi Simons with £60m transfer possible
Liverpool are expecting a busy summer transfer window in spite of having one hand on the Premier League crown. Arne Slot is likely to want a midfielder or two, particularly in the creative department, and the Reds could oblige with Dominik Szoboszlai failing to maintain consistency for much of the ongoing season.
Football Insider has reported of Liverpool’s interest in RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons. The midfielder joined them in a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year having spent the previous couple of years with the club on loan, however, it is claimed by the source that a £60 million offer from the Premier League leaders might compel Leipzig into selling Simons.
Simons was a hot prospect before Leipzig permanently snapped him up from PSG with Bayern Munich among those sides heavily linked with him. Their sporting director Christoph Freund made no secret of the Bavarian outfit’s interest in Simons and also labelled him as an ‘exceptional’ player after his terrific first year at the Red Bull Arena.
Simons will fit like a sock at Liverpool
Xavi Simons is capable of playing as a left winger apart from his preferred attacking midfielder’s role, although Arne Slot will likely use him in the latter position if indeed he can acquire him this summer. His passing range and ability to conduct play in the final third, coupled with exceptional dribbling and an eye for goal will make the 21-year-old a perfect number 10 for Liverpool.
Manchester City are also keen on his signing as they hunt for Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term replacement and would be able to offer the player with a better financial packet as compared to Liverpool, though with Pep Guardiola in the final years of his career at the Etihad Stadium, a massive transitional phase could ensue at the club soon which might put their perennial success on a pause.
It remains to be seen whether Simons is inclined towards a union with his compatriot Slot at Liverpool or whether Man City’s finances swing him into choosing the defending Premier League champions ahead of the historic Reds.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 3 seconds ago
Liverpool plotting summer move for Xavi Simons with £60m transfer possible
Liverpool are expecting a busy summer transfer window in spite of having one hand...
-
Arsenal/ 1 hour ago
Arsenal eyeing surprise free swoop for Roberto Firmino
Arsenal suffered another injury casualty during their training camp to Dubai as Kai Havertz’s...
-
Liverpool/ 7 hours ago
Liverpool willing to ‘pay whatever it takes’ for Paris Saint-Germain star Warren Zaire-Emery
Liverpool are the favourites to win the Premier League this season besides being a...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 17 hours ago
Manchester United ready to splurge £120 million to sign Julian Alvarez
Manchester United are expected to be among the busiest Premier League sides in the...
-
Chelsea/ 17 hours ago
Chelsea willing to pay £75 million to sign Kauro Mitoma in the summer
Chelsea have lost their last two matches in all competitions, the first of which...