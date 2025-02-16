Liverpool plotting summer move for Xavi Simons with £60m transfer possible

Liverpool are expecting a busy summer transfer window in spite of having one hand on the Premier League crown. Arne Slot is likely to want a midfielder or two, particularly in the creative department, and the Reds could oblige with Dominik Szoboszlai failing to maintain consistency for much of the ongoing season.

Football Insider has reported of Liverpool’s interest in RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons. The midfielder joined them in a permanent transfer from Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year having spent the previous couple of years with the club on loan, however, it is claimed by the source that a £60 million offer from the Premier League leaders might compel Leipzig into selling Simons.

Simons was a hot prospect before Leipzig permanently snapped him up from PSG with Bayern Munich among those sides heavily linked with him. Their sporting director Christoph Freund made no secret of the Bavarian outfit’s interest in Simons and also labelled him as an ‘exceptional’ player after his terrific first year at the Red Bull Arena.

Simons will fit like a sock at Liverpool

Xavi Simons is capable of playing as a left winger apart from his preferred attacking midfielder’s role, although Arne Slot will likely use him in the latter position if indeed he can acquire him this summer. His passing range and ability to conduct play in the final third, coupled with exceptional dribbling and an eye for goal will make the 21-year-old a perfect number 10 for Liverpool.

Manchester City are also keen on his signing as they hunt for Kevin De Bruyne’s long-term replacement and would be able to offer the player with a better financial packet as compared to Liverpool, though with Pep Guardiola in the final years of his career at the Etihad Stadium, a massive transitional phase could ensue at the club soon which might put their perennial success on a pause.

It remains to be seen whether Simons is inclined towards a union with his compatriot Slot at Liverpool or whether Man City’s finances swing him into choosing the defending Premier League champions ahead of the historic Reds.