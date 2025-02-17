Alexander Isak prepared to ‘force’ Liverpool move as Slot sees him as ‘perfect’ offensive target

Mohamed Salah has yet to pen a new contract with Liverpool and as things stand, the Egyptian international is free to depart Anfield as a free agent in less than five months. Apart from him, there could be more exits in the attacking department as Darwin Nunez as well as Luis Diaz have been linked with leaving the club at the end of the season.

Having said that, Liverpool are expected to make a few offensive reinforcements in the summer as they seek a specialist goal-scorer to replace Salah while the creative attributes in a player will be favourable as well. According to TEAMtalk, the Reds are eyeing a move for Alexander Isak, who is willing to ‘force’ a move to Merseyside later this year.

Meanwhile, Football Insider claims that the Newcastle United marksman is viewed as a ‘perfect’ signing by Arne Slot with Liverpool’s interest in the player described as a ‘genuine’ and ‘very strong’. Newcastle have set Isak’s asking price at £150 million in order to fend off interest but with the forward himself willing to entertain offers, it will be an interesting summer ahead.

Isak a dream replacement for Salah

Alexander Isak would not be a like-for-like replacement for Mohamed Salah by any means as he has never played as a right winger during his career. However, if there is one player currently in the Premier League that is capable of replicating the African’s contributions at Liverpool, it is the former Real Sociedad hitman.

He has taken England by storm since checking in from La Liga some years ago and has gone from strength to strength at St. James’ Park in his career. And with Newcastle United unlikely to make it to the Champions League next season, it does not come as a surprise to see the 25-year-old opening the door to greener pastures next season.

If Liverpool open talks with the Magpies after potentially agreeing to personal terms with Isak, they might be able to land him at slightly lower considering the player’s willingness to leave his current employers. Though it would still require a club record bid, nothing can be ruled out just yet given just how impactful Salah has been over recent years.