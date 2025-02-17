Liverpool & Man Utd make move to sign Xavi Simons

Liverpool and Manchester United have reportedly started making moves to sign RB Leipzig star Xavi Simons, as per Spanish outlet Sport.

After appointing Arne Slot as the new manager ahead of this season, the Reds didn’t make many new acquisitions to reinforce the squad last summer.

Only Federico Chiesa joined from Juventus. Despite that, the Merseyside club have been mounting a title charge this season. They are currently at the top of the Premier League table with 60 points from 25 games, sitting seven points ahead of second-placed Arsenal.

However, it seems Liverpool are looking to remain busy in the upcoming transfer window to add more firepower to help Slot challenge on all fronts next campaign.

Now, Sport state that Liverpool want a new attacking midfielder and have earmarked Simons as a serious target. Slot knows the player very well as they are compatriots and the Reds have already knocked on the midfielder’s door to persuade him to join.

Battle

The Dutchman signed for Leipzig permanently in the recently concluded winter window following an 18-month loan spell and they are already willing to let him leave in the upcoming window.

The German side don’t want to listen to an offer for anything less than £83m with the player still having more than two and a half years left in his current contract.

The report say Liverpool aren’t alone in this race as Manchester United have also made a move to secure his service, while Manchester City are willing to sign him as a potential replacement for Kevin de Bruyne – whose current contract will expire at the end of this season.

Man Utd have found themselves very thin in their attacking department following Antony and Marcus Rashford’s departure and Amad Diallo and Mason Mount’s injuries. Therefore, signing a new attacking midfielder would be the right decision and Simons would be a great coup if they purchase him.

The 21-year-old can play anywhere across the attacking midfield position. He showcased his productivity last season and has continued to display impressive performances this season as well.

He is already a top-level player and still has plenty of room to develop. Therefore, Simons would be an excellent option for Liverpool or Man Utd.