Liverpool to revive interest in signing Anthony Gordon

Liverpool are reportedly planning to reignite their interest in signing Newcastle United star Anthony Gordon next summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Magpies from Everton back in 2023, the 23-year-old initially took time to settle down in his new surroundings before enjoying a stellar campaign last term.

In 35 Premier League appearances, he scored 11 goals and registered 10 assists. Moreover, he was a part of the England national team that reached the final of the European Championship last summer.

Having been impressed by him, the Reds made a move to secure his service ahead of this season but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition before the deadline.

Now, Gordon has showcased his qualities this season as well, making 11 goal contributions in 24 league appearances thus far.

Gordon to Liverpool

Fichajes state that Liverpool have earmarked Gordon as a serious target to replace Luis Diaz if he eventually leaves the club ahead of next season with several European clubs showing an interest in hiring him.

However, purchasing Gordon – valued at around £50m by Transfermarkt – won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club as Newcastle don’t want to let him leave the club for cheap.

The Englishman is a left winger by traits but is also efficient on the opposite side. Additionally, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

Should Diaz eventually leave then Gordon would be an ideal option to replace him. But, the Merseyside club already have Cody Gakpo and Federico Chiesa to deploy in the left flank.

With Mohamed Salah’s future looking uncertain at the club as his existing deal will expire at the end of this season, signing a new right winger to replace him would be a better decision.

Slot wouldn’t want to make wholesale changes to his attacking department – which have been in excellent form thus far this season. Therefore, the Dutch boss would be hoping to keep Diaz at the club beyond next season, especially if Salah leaves.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Liverpool eventually make a concrete approach to sign Gordon next summer to bolster the attacking department.