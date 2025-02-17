Geovany Quenda very interested in joining Man Utd



According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Sporting CP wonderkid Geovany Quenda is very interested in joining Manchester United during this summer’s transfer window.

The 17-year-old made his first-team debut under manager Ruben Amorim at the start of the campaign. He was a regular in the right wing-back position, but has played as a winger since Amorim’s move to Old Trafford.

Speaking to Givemesport, Jacobs has now revealed that the Portuguese youngster is certainly keen on a move to Man United, and talks are progressing to see whether the transfer can be pre-agreed.

Sporting CP value the youngster at around £50 million, but United rate him in the region of £33m. With the gulf in valuation between the clubs, negotiations are likely to follow to find an ideal solution.

He said: “Yeah, I think the player is certainly keen on a move to Manchester United, and talks are progressing to see whether something can be pre-agreed ahead of the summer.

“Manchester United’s valuation is below that of Sporting’s. They feel that the player is worth in the region of 40 million euros, whereas Sporting’s perspective is the number that he should be sold for is closer to the 60 million mark.

“So that gulf in valuation is something that all parties are going to have to work on.”

Huge talent

Quenda has made huge strides since his breakthrough under Amorim at Sporting. The 17-year-old has 2 goals and 7 assists from 38 appearances and has also impressed with his workrate, duel winning ability and dribbling skills.

Amorim played a big part in his promotion to the senior squad and Quenda will no doubt want a reunion. The youngster seems a natural for the right wing-back role, having played in a similar system from his academy days.

New manager Rui Borges has played him as a right or left winger. Quenda has shown his immediate adaptability in both roles, and his immense potential means that he would be a no-brainer signing for any elite European club.

A move to United would suit him the most. He would be an undisputed starter under Amorim just like at Sporting. A deal could depend on Sporting lowering the price tag. United could be willing to pay £40m with add-ons after fresh negotiations.

The arrival of Quenda at the Red Devils could coincide with the departures of Marcus Rashford and Antony, who are presently away on loan. Villa already have the option to sign Rashford with a buy clause in the next transfer window.