Manchester United eyeing surprise move for Joao Cancelo in the summer

Manchester United signed Patrick Dorgu as their left wing back during January, which means Diogo Dalot as well as Noussair Mazraoui are now available to play in their preferred roles on the right side of the pitch. However, Ruben Amorim has remained linked with signing a new right back and a surprising name has been linked with a move to Old Trafford.

Football Transfers has reported that Manchester United are keen on landing Joao Cancelo from Al-Hilal. Though the 30-year-old joined the Saudi Pro League giants last year, an exit remains a strong possibility, as per the source, and Man United are prepared to grant him a route back to Europe, especially as they see him as an experienced star to take them forward.

Cancelo ideal for the shorter run

Joao Cancelo was one of the world’s best right backs during the peak of his powers at Juventus and Manchester City. At the Etihad Stadium, he particularly had an impressive career as he won the Premier League three times and was Pep Guardiola’s trusted man for much of his career with the manager also calling him an ‘exceptional’ asset.

However, matters between the Portuguese and the Spaniard went downhill a couple of years ago, and after a loans at Bayern Munich and Barcelona, Cancelo would choose to go to Saudi Arabia. In closing out a move to the Middle East, Cancelo accused City and Guardiola of mistreating him and as a result, he might yet be open to plying his trade in Europe given he is only 30.

For Manchester United, he would be an extremely experienced addition for a reasonable sum and one that they need considering the current dressing room barely has any leadership. The defender’s salary will be the only cause of concern as it remains to be seen if he is prepared to significantly reduce his wage to pursue a move back to the Premier League.