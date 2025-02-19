Nunez starts as Slot makes one change | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Aston Villa

Liverpool are on the road in the Premier League this evening as they take on Aston Villa at Villa Park at 19:30 local time for the fixture corresponding to matchday 29. Arne Slot’s side plays the game nearly four weeks earlier considering participation in the Carabao Cup final on the weekend of March 15th, when the majority of the games will be played out.

Just three days after seeing off Wolverhampton Wanderers at Anfield, the Reds have the chance to extend their lead at the top of the league standings to 10 points with a game extra to their name. As they look to build on their advantageous position with a visit to one of the division’s most difficult venues, here is how Liverpool could line-up.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to retain his place in between the sticks in spite of conceding three times in the last two matches.

Defenders – An unchanged back four is likely to see Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson keep hold of their places at right back and left back, respectively. With Joe Gomez still injured, a deserved rest will very possibly elude Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk once more with the duo expected to feature at central defence.

Nunez to replace Jota up-front

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have done a superb job for Liverpool in the double pivot. With Unai Emery’s men quick on the transition, there are unlikely to be any changes to that setup and consequently, both of them may play from the word go. Likewise, the number 10 role may belong to Dominik Szoboszlai given his ability to distribute passes higher up and have shots from distance.

Mohamed Salah will also be expected to play a part from the first whistle of the match on the right wing, while Luis Diaz may continue to start ahead of Cody Gakpo on the left flank as the Dutchman continues to recover from a knock.

Forward – £85 million hitman Darwin Nunez could replace Diogo Jota, who did not cover himself with glory in his last outing.

Here is how the Reds may look on paper.