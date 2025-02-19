Liverpool ‘closing in’ on David Hancko swoop from Feyenoord

Liverpool are expected to sign a central defender this season irrespective of whether or not Virgil van Dijk renews his contract. Their captain is past the 30-year mark and even if he were to stay on a short-term deal, like many hope, the long-term picture needs to be seriously considered by the board with Ibrahima Konate also being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain.

The club had reportedly been keeping tabs on Feyenoord centre back David Hancko alongside Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur and according to Spanish source Fichajes (h/t 90min), Liverpool are indeed ‘closing in’ on a move for the 27-year-old. The financial details of a prospective move are not known yet but earlier it was claimed that the player bears a £41 million price tag.

Announcement possible in a few weeks

If indeed there is truth in David Hancko’s transfer to Liverpool, it is expected for an official announcement to take place in the next few weeks. Though Feyenoord are realistically out of the Eredivisie title race, they are in the round of 16 of the Champions League and so, any exit, especially that of a crucial player, may be announced after their participation in the European Cup ends.

Hancko will be a vital addition for Arne Slot with the duo already working together in the past in Rotterdam. It would not have been a hard decision to make for the player as the Anfield, at this moment, is a significantly superior destination as compared to Chelsea and in particular, Tottenham Hotspur. Plus, a reunion with his former coach would have been a key factor too.

Liverpool will potentially have a superb ball playing defender on their hands and given his left-footedness, Hancko can be employed at left back as well. Therefore, even if Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk both end up staying put, the Slovakian will still have a regular share of minutes considering the Reds have been linked with Andy Robertson’s replacements too.