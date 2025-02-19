Man Utd agree term to sign Sporting star Geovany Quenda

Manchester United have reportedly agreed on terms to sign Sporting CP star Geovany Quenda, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds started this season poorly under Erik ten Hag’s guidance, but things have gotten even worse since Ruben Amorim arrived after the Dutch boss was dismissed.

The Portuguese boss likes to deploy a back three system with wing-backs. But, Ten Hag used to play with a back four so United don’t have many specialist wing-backs.

Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are all comfortable in the fullback role with the Englishman continuing to struggle with fitness problems in recent times. Tyrell Malacia was also an option but he has been sent out on loan to PSV Eindhoven.

United signed Patrick Dorgu from Lecce in the winter window and is seen as an LWB, although he can play on the opposite side. But, Man Utd will have to bolster the RWB position as well to help Amorim implement his style of football.

Quenda to Man Utd

Now, speaking on talkSPORT, Jacobs says that Man Utd want to purchase Quenda to reinforce the RWB position and have already agreed on personal terms with him verbally.

The player is now waiting to see whether the Red Devils can get the deal done before the summer or wait until the opening of the next transfer window.

The 17-year-old has a £83m release clause in his current contract but Sporting are open to reducing their price tag and are ready to accept a fee of around £50m. However, United are willing to seal the deal for £33m.

Jacobs said:

“The player has agreed verbally personal terms. He’s waiting to see if the club’s pre-agree (a fee) or wait until the summer. And the price United are looking at is 40million euros (£33m). Sporting want a minimum of 60m euros (£50m). There’s a release clause at 100m euros (£83m).”

Quenda is a left-footed versatile winger. He can play on either flank and is comfortable in the RWB position. He burst onto the scene as a RWB under Amorim earlier this season so considering both parties already know each other, the youngster shouldn’t take much time to settle down at Old Trafford if he eventually joins.