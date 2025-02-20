Man Utd make contact to sign Milan star Theo Hernandez

Manchester United have reportedly made contact over a deal to sign AC Milan defender Theo Hernandez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The centre-forward have been a problematic area for the Red Devils as Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee have netted only five goals combined in the Premier League this term.

Along with that, the wing-back is another position that United need to address. Luke Shaw, Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui are all more comfortable in the fullback role. So, Ruben Amorim has found it difficult to implement his style of football at Old Trafford.

Patrick Dorgu was purchased in the last transfer window to bolster the LWB position. Now, Fichajes state that Man Utd want to add more depth to this position and are interested in Hernandez.

They have already held talks with the Rossoneri to learn about the details of signing the Frenchman. The 27-year-old will enter the final year of his existing deal next summer and Milan are prepared to let him leave to avoid losing him for free.

Hernandez to Man Utd

After joining the Rossoneri from Real Madrid back in 2019, the defender has established themselves as one of the best players in Serie A over the last few years, guiding his team to win the Scudetto and a Supercoppa Italiana during this period.

He is excellent going forward but the biggest weakness of his game is his lack of discipline. He has the tendency to pick up unnecessary red cards and did the same in the Champions League playoff tie against Feyenoord midweek. Milan were in full control of the game but eventually lost after going down to 10 men.

Therefore, Man Utd should be careful about that before making a potential swoop for him. However, if he can be purchased in a cut-price deal, hiring him might not be a bad decision.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually lure the former Real Madrid star to Old Trafford ahead of next season to strengthen the defensive department.

Meanwhile, after losing to Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, Man Utd will be hoping to return to winning ways by defeating Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.