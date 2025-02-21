Liverpool plot swoop to sign Atalanta star Ademola Lookman

Liverpool are reportedly planning to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After struggling to prove his worth at the highest level during the early stages of his career, he finally managed to flourish his career having moved to La Dea back in 2022.

The Nigerian enjoyed a stellar campaign last term, making 27 goal contributions in all competitions. He even guided his team to win the Europa League title by scoring a hat-trick in the final against Bayer Leverkusen.

Following that, he was linked with a move away from Gewiss Stadium last summer but a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition. Now, he has continued to display impressive performances this season, scoring 15 goals and registering seven assists in all competitions.

His relationship with Atalanta boss Gian Piero Gaspirini has seemingly broken down. So, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times.

Lookman to Liverpool

Fichajes claim that Liverpool are looking to lure Lookman away from Gewiss Stadium by taking advantage of his current contract. He is set to enter the final year of his current contract next summer so he can be purchased in a cut-price deal.

The Reds are looking to hire the African as a potential replacement for Luis Diaz – who has started attracting interest from other clubs and his departure is a real possibility during the off-season.

Lookman would be an ideal replacement for Diaz and already has experience in the Premier League having previously played for Everton, Fulham and Leicester City.

The 27-year-old – valued at around £46m by Transfermarkt – is currently at the prime stage of his career and would be hoping to return to the Premier League to prove his worth in the English top flight as he previously failed to do that.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him to Anfield ahead of next season to strengthen the attacking department.

Meanwhile, following a 2-2 draw against Aston Villa in midweek, Liverpool will face off against Manchester City in the Premier League next Sunday before taking on Newcastle United next week.