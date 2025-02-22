Arsenal
Arsenal considering swoop for Fiorentina star Moise Kean
According to Caught Offside, Arsenal could compete with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur to sign Fiorentina striker Moise Kean at the end of the campaign.
The Gunners are expected to strengthen their striking department this summer, and they have been linked with several names. Kean is one of those and Caught Offside claim that he has a £43 million release clause in his contract.
Arsenal are likely to face competition from Spurs for the 24-year-old striker, who is tempted by the chance to return to the Premier League despite his unsuccessful spell with Everton.
Surprise target
Manager Mikel Arteta will want an upgrade in the centre-forward ranks ahead of next season. The club tried to sign Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins in January, but were unsuccessful with their bid.
The club may not return for the 29-year-old at the end of the season and the focus could be on signing a younger striker. Alexander Isak and Benjamin Sesko are some top names on their radar.
In comparison, Kean is a surprise target for the Gunners. The Italian had a tough career with the Toffees. He arrived with a big reputation from Juventus, but simply failed to adapt to the league.
Kean managed just 4 goals in 39 games for Everton before returning to Juventus. He had a loan stint with Paris Saint-Germain in between. The striker has now found his feet with Fiorentina whom he joined last summer.
The 2-time Serie A winner has netted 19 goals from 29 outings this campaign, but the big question mark is whether Arsenal will consider signing him over Isak or Sesko during the next transfer window.
We believe the speculation could be agent-driven to bring him back to the Premier League. As well as Kean has performed, Arsenal may not explore a summer deal for him as he does not suit Arteta’s system.
Kean is more of a traditional no.9 with inconsistent ball control. Arsenal need someone better with the ball at his feet and can score as well as link-up play. They could make a huge outlay on Isak or Sesko instead.
Tottenham could emerge as a more suitable destination for Kean. The Italian could be seen as a strong competitor for Dominic Solanke with Richarlison probably heading for the exit door this summer.
