Chelsea target Rafael Leao slapped with £66m price tag with Joao Felix swap possible too

Chelsea are targeting a summer swoop for AC Milan winger Rafael Leao as Enzo Maresca searches for a dynamic winger who can contribute consistently in front of goal. The 25-year-old has been one of the world’s most exciting wide players over the last few years and having spent six seasons with the Rossoneri, he has widely been speculated to be considering a new challenge.

Leao’s release clause of £145 million was a deterrent for many clubs, the Blues included, although as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, they could capture their man for £66 million. AC Milan and Joao Felix have also been a successful partnership so far, so there is the possibility of the former Atletico Madrid star being included in a potential swap deal with his compatriot.

A much more appealing price for Chelsea

Though Chelsea had been monitoring Rafael Leao for several months, as well as in the past seasons, there were always apprehensions regarding how justified his release clause was. Having said that, AC Milan reducing his price by more than half works superbly in the club’s favour who may have to pay only half the valuation in cash if Joao Felix ends up going the other way.

Apart from Leao’s new price tag being attractive to them, a relatively lower spending on the Portuguese international will equip the Londoners to revamp other areas of their squad as well. Enzo Maresca is understood to be looking for a goalkeeper, central defender and striker as well, and a midfielder’s signing must not be ruled out if funds permit either.

Chelsea will face stern competition from Barcelona for Leao’s services but it remains to be seen if the Catalans will pursue a transfer for him with much intent considering Raphinha’s terrific form on the left wing for them. It will be interesting to see which other sides enter the running for Leao’s transfer in the summer, though a swap deal including Felix will give Chelsea an upper hand over other suitors.