Man Utd to make huge bid to sign Barcelona’s Ronald Araujo

Manchester United are reportedly ready to make a huge proposal to sign Barcelona star Ronald Araujo, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Uruguayan was heavily linked with a move away from the Catalan giants in the winter window and Juventus were said to be keen on securing his service.

However, a deal eventually didn’t come to fruition and the South American decided to remain at the Blaugrana by extending his deal until 2031.

Now, Fichajes claim that despite handing him a new long-term contract, Barcelona are prepared to cash-in on him to balance their books amid the financial difficulties.

Man Utd have identified Araujo as an ideal option to strengthen the defensive department and are ready to make a ‘statement’ by offering a whooping £83m proposal to get the deal done.

Araujo, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is set to enter the prime stage of his career and is quick, strong and good in the air. Therefore, he possesses the necessary qualities to flourish in the Premier League.

Araujo to Man Utd

However, Man Utd already have Matthijs de Ligt, Harry Maguire and Leny Yoro, while Noussair Mazraoui can play in this position. Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are also options but are expected to leave as free agents at the end of this season.

So, if they were to leave, signing a new defender would be the right decision. However, United are reportedly in financial difficulties and need to strengthen other positions as well next summer to help Ruben Amorim implement his style of football.

Therefore, spending £83m to hire Araujo makes no sense. Moreover, he has the tendency to make bad decisions in defensive situations at times so he might not be worth that much.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually formalise their interest in luring him to Old Trafford in the upcoming transfer window to strengthen the defensive department.

Meanwhile, Man Utd have been drawn to play against Real Sociedad in the round of 16 of the Europa League. Amorim’s side will face off against La Real in the first leg at Reale Arena on the 6th of March before the second leg at home on the 13th of March.