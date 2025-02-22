Chelsea preparing £25 million bid to sign Ferran Torres from Barcelona

Chelsea are expected to overhaul their offensive department in the summer transfer window with consistency in front of goal proving to be a big issue for Enzo Maresca. The Blues, in addition to a striker, are also looking into signing wingers who can be regular with their output in the final third after poor performances from their existing options.

Joao Felix was offloaded in the winter after failing to impress the manager as he joined AC Milan on loan, with a permanent swoop to the San Siro also a very likely proposition in the summer for the Portuguese. With that, as well as the profile they are after in mind, Chelsea are preparing a bid worth £25 million to land Ferran Torres from Barcelona, as per Fichajes (h/t 90min).

Torres has 10 goals and three assists this season before Barca’s game against Valencia on Saturday in less than 1000 minutes of game time. Though his form has been exceptional, Hansi Flick has consistently picked an offensive trio of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski with the former Manchester City an option off the bench most of the times.

£25 million a great deal for Torres

Barcelona struggled to register Dani Olmo in the winter and have not cleared off a majority of their debts, some of which have compounded over the recent past in lieu of the Camp Nou’s redevelopment. Therefore, only a handful of players are likely to have indispensable status in the summer and Ferran Torres might not be among those considering his role is largely on the fringes.

For £25 million, Chelsea would sign a player with a number of years under his belt. Torres, 24, has already spent time in the Premier League with Manchester City, winning the title two times under Pep Guardiola, so there is every reason for Enzo Maresca to think the Spanish international will fit like a sock in his setup if indeed he returns to England.

Chelsea will also be enticed by the forward’s versatility, which enables him to play effectively on both wings in addition to being potent in a central role. With practically all of their wingers faltering at the moment, Torres might also receive the consistent game time he might be on the lookout for at this stage of his career if the Londoners manage to grab hold of him.

Right now, Barca will be focused on chasing a record third treble and so, no negotiations could take place. However, a summer clearing drive in the summer might be in their plans with Ferran Torres among those likely to be placed on the transfer list.