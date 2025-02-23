Man Utd Transfer News
West Ham make Jonathan David ‘top target’ ahead of possible free signing
West Ham’s hunt for a new striker is set to drag on until the summer. While there is always the possibility of making Evan Ferguson’s loan from Brighton permanent, it remains to be seen how much of his goal-scoring touch the forward is able to regain over the next six months. Nonetheless, it has emerged that the Hammers are tracking another terrific offensive option.
The Guardian has reported that West Ham are keen on signing Lille striker Jonathan David this summer. The Canadian international confirmed plans to leave the Ligue 1 side as a free agent at the end of this season with Manchester United among those interested in him as well. As per the source, Hammers boss Graham Potters views David as a ‘top target’.
West Ham move very unlikely
Jonathan David’s plans of departing Lille come off the back of interest in his services from several of the world’s biggest clubs. Barring Manchester United, Arsenal as well as Barcelona have come into the picture over recent weeks with the player expected to choose a side that will allow him to compete at the highest level.
West Ham, regrettably, are a notch or two below David’s desired level at the moment. His explosive season which has seen him bag 20 goals and nine assists so far in all competitions, including in the Champions League, is understandably rewarding of a swoop to a side that would contend regularly for league titles alongside being a perennial European Cup participant too.
The Hammers, over the last year especially, have not shied away from competing with the bigger players for transfers, although going shoulder-to-shoulder with some of David’s suitors might prove too big a task for them. As a result, all signs point towards the move not going the way West Ham would like, especially considering that several clubs will lay a red carpet for him to join on a free transfer.
