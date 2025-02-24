Man Utd eye surprise swoop to re-sign Paul Pogba

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a surprise swoop to re-sign Paul Pogba, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining the Red Devils from Juventus for a huge fee back in 2016, the Frenchman won the Europa League and Carabao Cup. But, overall, his spell at Old Trafford was a failure.

The 31-year-old decided to leave as a free agent and join Juventus ahead of the 2022/23 season. However, he initially struggled with injury problems at Allianz Stadium before being found guilty of breaching doping regulations.

So, he was banished from playing football but can return from next month. Juventus decided not to keep him, therefore, they terminated his contract and he is now available for free.

Fichajes state that Man Utd are planning to bring their academy graduate back to the Premier League and are ‘willing to offer’ him a one-year deal. They want to hand him a low salary and add performance-related bonuses.

Pogba to Man Utd

Man Utd aren’t the only club interested in signing the World Cup winner as some MLS clubs are also looking to secure his service.

United have been in dire situations this season, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 30 points from 26 games, sitting closer to the relegation zone than the top four.

The Red Devils need reinforcements in every position to help Ruben Amorim implement his style of football and turn the situation around. They currently have Manuel Ugarte, Christian Eriksen, Casemiro, Toby Collyer and Kobbie Mainoo as the options to deploy in the engine room.

However, Casemiro has been struggling to showcase his best in recent times and Eriksen has entered the final few months of his current contract. So, he is set to leave the club at the end of this season.

On the other hand, Mainoo has been sidelined with his injury problems and Collyer doesn’t have much experience of playing in the Premier League. Therefore, Bruno Fernandes has been providing cover in the engine room this season but is more comfortable in the No.10 role.

Signing Pogba immediately would add depth to the midfield position for United. But, there is a question mark whether he will be able to showcase his best in the Premier League having remained sidelined for so long.