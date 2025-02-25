Tottenham & Arsenal ‘seriously considering’ signing Cunha

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal are ‘seriously considering’ signing Wolverhampton star Matheus Cunha, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The Lilywhites have endured a dire campaign this season and their downfall have been mainly due to injury problems. Ange Postecoglou was left without Micky Van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie, Guglielmo Vicario and Dominic Solanke at one stage this season.

But, some of them have started returning from their injury problems and Spurs have shown signs of improvement in recent times, winning the last three consecutive games in the Premier League.

In the meantime, the summer window is approaching fast and the North London club’s hierarchy have seemingly started exploring options to strengthen the squad.

Fichajes state that Tottenham want a new forward to complement Son Heung-min and are ‘seriously’ interested in Cunha. The Brazilian has a £62m release clause in his current contract and Spurs are ready to lure him away from Molineux Stadium by triggering it.

Battle

However, purchasing the forward won’t be straightforward for the Lilywhites as Arsenal are also keen on hiring him and are ready to trigger his release clause. Additionally, Chelsea are interested in securing his service as well.

Cunha is comfortable playing in the flank and can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed. He has been attracting the attention of several big Premier League clubs having displayed promising performances in the English top flight this season.

In 23 league starts, he has scored 13 goals and registered four assists. He even netted against Liverpool, Manchester United, Aston Villa and Chelsea, therefore, he can perform in big games.

Arsenal have been struggling with injury problems in their attacking department this season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus’ campaign already over. Moreover, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka have also been out with their respective problems.

Cunha is a top-class player and has already proven his worth in the Premier League. He is set to enter the prime stage of his career, therefore, he would be a great coup for Arsenal or Tottenham Hotspur if either club eventually manage to secure his service in the upcoming transfer window.