Liverpool taking concrete steps to sign Ademola Lookman



According to Sky Sport CH, Liverpool are taking concrete steps ahead of Arsenal to sign Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman this summer.

The Merseyside giants have been fantastic under manager Arne Slot this campaign, and they are already 11 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League, having played a game more.

The Reds have performed above expectations without significant spending last summer, but Slot will most certainly demand funds to bolster the first-team squad during the next transfer window.

Sky Sport CH claim that the Reds are leading Arsenal in the pursuit of Lookman, who is poised to leave Atalanta this summer.

The Gunners have taken information regarding the forward, but Liverpool have undertaken concrete steps and see him as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah at the end of the season.

Top attacker

Lookman has been in sensational form for Atalanta since his move from RB Leipzig. He has stepped up every season and played a big part in their Europa League success against Bayer Leverkusen last term with a sublime hat-trick in the final.

The 27-year-old has continued to excel for the Bergamo outfit this season. He has accumulated 17 goals and 7 assists in all competitions, and has also impressed with his work rate, high pressing and defensive contributions.

Lookman has primarily played as a 2nd striker for the Italian heavyweights, but he can also operate from the left or right wing. The Reds could pursue his signature even if Salah extends his contract beyond June 30.

The Nigeria ace has a Transfermarkt value of £46 million, but he could be prised away for less, considering his contract expires in June 2026. Atalanta won’t be in a strong position to negotiate unless there is a bidding battle.

With the inconsistent form of Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota under Slot, Lookman has the opportunity to establish himself as a first-team starter on the left wing or up front, suppose Salah continues on the right flank.

Arsenal are also admirers of Lookman, but the Reds should be optimistic of signing him as the Gunners have not made any formal contact with the player’s agents. Liverpool seem to be working on a deal behind the scenes.