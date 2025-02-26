Gakpo starts with Jones dropping out | Predicted Liverpool XI vs Newcastle United

Liverpool trumped Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium at the weekend to secure a first win at their ground in over six years. The Reds are back at Anfield for their next Premier League bout as they host Newcastle United with the hopes of cementing their grip on the title on matchday 27 of the English top flight tonight.

Arne Slot is unlikely to make a radical shift to his team against a difficult side, so here is a look at the way Liverpool may line-up versus the Magpies.

Goalkeeper – Alisson Becker is expected to be picked ahead of Caoimhin Kelleher in goal.

Defenders – An unchanged backline is likely to see Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson feature as the right and left full backs, respectively. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk might also keep their places in the heart of the backline.

Gakpo set to lead the line

Midfielders – Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch have become indispensable for Liverpool, especially against the bigger sides, so they both will be expected to continue in the double pivot in midfield. Dominik Szoboslai may feature as the attacking midfielder after scoring and assisting versus Manchester City in what was perhaps his best performance in a Liverpool shirt.

Mohamed Salah, who has scored and assisted at least once in 11 games this season, will look to continue scripting the record books by being the favourite to play on the right flank, while Luis Diaz may play on the left wing, a role that he has very much made his.

Forward – Cody Gakpo has been one of the team’s most in-form players this season and with 16 goals as well as five assists to his name, he could be fully fit after suffering a knock to play as the striker ahead of Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota.

Here’s how the league leaders may look on paper.