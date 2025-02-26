Liverpool register interest in signing Lewis Hall

Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per Caught Offside.

After coming through Chelsea’s youth system, the 20-year-old couldn’t secure his place in the Blues’ starting eleven. So, they opted to cash-in on him, the Magpies initially hired him on a loan deal before signing him permanently ahead of this season.

The Englishman initially struggled to showcase his best at St James’ Park but has been in excellent form this season, notching up five assists and keeping seven clean sheets in 23 Premier League starts.

Now, Caught Offside state that Liverpool want to sign a new left-back as a potential long-term replacement for Andy Robertson and have identified Hall as a serious target.

Hall to Liverpool

Newcastle have no intention of letting their star man leave but they might be forced to cash-in on him if they fail to secure their place in the Champions League by finishing in the top four. In that case, they want at least £60m.

However, Manchester City are also interested in him so purchasing Hall won’t be straightforward for the Merseyside club.

Liverpool’s left-back department include Kostas Tsimikas along with Robertson. The Scotsman has been a key player over the years, helping his side win every major competition.

However, he has been inconsistent this term. On the other hand, Tsimikas never managed to break into the first eleven and things remain the same this campaign.

With Robertson set to turn 32 next year, signing a new left-back would be the right decision. Hall is a technically gifted player and can play in the midfield position as well as the left-back role.

Hall could be a shrewd acquisition for Liverpool if they purchase him. However, Slot’s side might opt not to go for the youngster should Newcastle stay firm on their valuation.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the Anfield club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Hall’s signature in the upcoming summer window.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable victory over Manchester City last weekend, Liverpool will take on the Magpies. So, they will have an opportunity to watch Hall closely tonight.