Liverpool plotting Jorrel Hato swoop with £50 million deal possible

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk seems the likeliest to stay at the club among the trio of himself, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, whose futures have come under the scanner owing to their contractual situations. Nevertheless, given that he is on the wrong side of his 30s, the Reds need to take steps towards replacing him.

Bournemouth defender Dean Huijsen has been linked with a swoop to Anfield in the summer and Football Transfers (citing Fabrizio Romano) has reported that Ajax Amsterdam star Jorrel Hato is another player the Reds have earmarked. Arsenal have also been admirers of the 18-year-old’s quality and potential, whereas Real Madrid were recently said to be monitoring him too.

Romano has stated that signing a central defender is ‘important’ to Liverpool and while confirming their interest in Hato as well as Huijsen, the transfer insider added that they plan on scouting the former a few more times this season. It was also claimed some weeks ago that Ajax may be resigned to losing him in the summer and will look for £50 million to let go of Hato.

Huijsen better suited for Liverpool than Hato

Liverpool must note that if Virgil van Dijk’s contract extension were to become a reality, the Dutchman would not likely stay beyond a couple of years, at the peak of his powers anyway. That said, they require a player who is ready for first-team football when called upon and with Jorrel Hato’s age and lack of experience, it is debatable whether he can do that, more so in England.

Dean Huijsen, on the other hand, has enjoyed one of the best breakthrough campaigns seen from a defender in the Premier League and has put his name next to some of the league’s best defenders already. Plus, his release clause, £55 million, is not significantly higher than what Ajax Amsterdam will ask for Hato, so financially also it will be just as viable a transfer.