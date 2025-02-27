Arsenal in pole position to land Martin Zubimendi



According to Spanish outlet AS, Arsenal are in pole position to land midfielder Martin Zubimendi from Real Sociedad amid fresh interest from Real Madrid.

The Spain international has been a long-term target for the London giants, and it was reported earlier this month that the midfielder is certain to join the Gunners in the next transfer window.

AS (via SportWitness) have highlighted the same in their story. The publication claim that Arsenal are in ‘pole position’ to land the highly-rated midfielder despite interest from Los Blancos.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is a ‘great supporter’ of his compatriot and the hierarchy are prepared to back him in the pursuit by paying the midfielder’s £50 million release clause in the summer.

AS explain that Madrid are aware of the situation and they are at a disadvantage.

Arsenal favourites

The Gunners have tried to recruit Zubimendi for the past few years. He appeared on course to join Premier League rivals Liverpool last summer, but made a surprise U-turn to continue with Sociedad for the 2024/25 campaign.

Arsenal explored a mid-season deal for the talented holding midfielder, but AS claim that the player and Sociedad agreed to delay his exit until the summer. The Gunners are now likely to make an approach in a few months’ time.

Zubimendi would be a fantastic acquisition for the London heavyweights. The Spaniard is known for his good ball control, but is most effective with his defensive involvements. He has a strong aerial presence and likes to make recoveries.

The midfielder has been compared to Rodri for his presence in the centre of the park. He would be an upgrade on Jorginho as well as Thomas Partey. The experienced pair are likely to depart when their contracts expire on June 30.

Partey has been injury-free in the final year of his deal, but Arsenal are not contemplating an extension. The Ghanaian has had a disappointing injury record in the past. He will turn 32 in June and could be past his prime soon.

Zubimendi, who has been hailed as ‘world-class‘ by Arsenal star Kieran Tierney, could become an undisputed starter in the no.6 position for the Gunners on his summer arrival from Sociedad.