[Teams] Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta makes one change

Arsenal desperately need to get back to winning ways when they take on Nottingham Forest at the City Ground this evening.

The Gunners saw their title ambitions dealt a devastating blow with a shock 1-0 defeat at home to West Ham at the weekend. Jarrod Bowne’s goal was enough to win the game for the visitors and the defeat has left Arsenal sitting 11 points adrift of leaders Liverpool following their win over Man City on Sunday.

Arsenal have got a game in hand over Liverpool, but they are still relying on the Merseysiders suffering a monumental collapse during the final 11 games to stand a chance of winning the title this season.

Mikel Arteta knows all his side can do is win their games and pray for a miracle, but the Spanish coach is being hamstrung by a crippling injury list in attack with Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all still out.

Mikel Merino keeps his place tonight as a makeshift striker with Ethan Nwaneri and Leandro Trossard offering support. Raheem Sterling remains on the bench for the Gunners and is their only senior attacking option to call upon.

The only change from the defeat on Saturday sees Jorginho replace Thomas Partey in midfield. Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice will be looking to get back to their best after poor showings at the weekend.

Jurrien Timber keeps his place at right-back despite the return to fitness of Ben White. Riccardo Calafiori starts at left-back with Myles Lewis-Skelly serving a one-match ban while William Saliba, Gabriel and David Raya all keep their places.

As for Forest, Chris Wood is the dangerman up front and he’s supported by Calum Hudson-Odoi and Morgan Gibbs-White.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Nottingham Forest

Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Dominguez, Anderson; Elanga, Gibbs-White, Hudson-Odoi; Wood

Subs: Hennessey, Morato, Sangaré, Moreno, Yates, Danilo, Awoniyi, Silva, Sosa

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Merino.

Subs: Neto, Kiwior, White, Zinchenko, Tierney, Partey, Sterling, Kabia, Butler-Oyedeji.