[Teams] Liverpool vs Newcastle United: Confirmed line-ups from Anfield

Liverpool can take another huge step closer to winning the title with a win over Newcastle United at Anfield tonight.

The Reds put one hand on the Premier League trophy after beating Manchester City 2-0 at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. This came after Arsenal suffered a shock home defeat at the hands of West Ham to leave Liverpool sitting 11 points clear having played an extra game. Even if the Gunners were to win their game in hand, they still require Liverpool to suffer a monumental collapse if they are to prevent Arne Slot’s men from reclaiming the title this season.

In what could be a pivotal midweek round of fixtures that sees Arsenal travel to third-placed Nottingham Forest, Liverpool can tighten their grip at the top of the table with a win over sixth-placed Newcastle United.

Alisson Becker keeps goal once again for Liverpool while the back four is made up of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and Kostas Tsimikas so Andrew Robertson is on the bench. Ryan Gravenberch anchors the midfield along with Alexis MacAllister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

Mohamed Salah will look to continue his sensational form as he starts once again in the Liverpool attack. Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo support Salah so Luis Diaz has to make do with a place on the bench.

As for Newcastle, Alexander Isak is a shock absentee as he misses out with a minor groin problem. Callum Wilson comes in to play alongside Antony Gordon and Jacob Murphy in attack for the visitors.

Bruno is joined by Sandro Tonali and Joe Willock in midfield while Fabian Schar is partnered by Dan Burn in the middle of defence.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

Liverpool

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Diaz; Jota.

Subs: Kelleher, Gakpo, Nunez, Chiesa, Endo, Elliott, Jones, Robertson, Quansah.

Newcastle United

Pope, Livramento, Schar, Burn, Hall; Tonali, Bruno, Willock; Murphy, Wilson, Gordon

Subs: Dubravka, Ruddy, Trippier, Barnes, Targett, Krafth, Osula, Longstaff, Miley