Liverpool
Liverpool shortlist Joao Pedro as possible replacement for Darwin Nunez
Liverpool are starting to run away with the Premier League having opened up a 13-point gap between themselves and second-placed Arsenal with a 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday. In spite of their dominant and strong position in the English top flight alongside being favourites in the Champions League, a few underperforming assets will be shown the door this summer.
One of them is Darwin Nunez, whose work-rate was also called into question by Arne Slot. Apart from failing to deliver in front of goal, there seems to be an issue between the Uruguayan international and his manager, so Liverpool, who rejected a massive bid from Saudi Arabia from him in January, are looking to get rid of him at the end of the season with the striker also ready to leave.
As his potential replacement, Liverpool have shortlisted Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, according to journalist Ben Jacobs (h/t TEAMtalk). He is one of several fantastic young players the Seagulls have developed in recent years and in the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has already notched seven goals and six assists in all competitions.
Ideal profile to replace Nunez
Joao Pedro, 23, has shown his calibre as the solitary striker for Brighton & Hove Albion while also being excellent in a secondary forward’s role. He drops deep to create chances and makes late runs into the box in such a capacity which clearly reflects in his number of goals and assists. His creative aspects are sure to entice Liverpool given what Darwin Nunez brings to the table.
The forward is valued at £42 million on Transfermarkt although it is safe to assume Brighton’s asking price will be significantly higher. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to expedite their pursuit of him in due course or are more inclined towards acquiring a more out-and-out striker like Alexander Isak, another player who they have started being linked with.
Other News
-
Liverpool/ 14 mins ago
Liverpool shortlist Joao Pedro as possible replacement for Darwin Nunez
Liverpool are starting to run away with the Premier League having opened up a...
-
Arsenal/ 37 mins ago
Man Utd join Arsenal in the race to sign Joan García
Manchester United have reportedly joined Arsenal in the race to sign Espanyol goalkeeper Joan...
-
Liverpool/ 56 mins ago
Liverpool eye move to sign Como star Assane Diao
Liverpool are reportedly interested in Como youngster, Assane Diao, as per Caught Offside. After...
-
Premier League/ 1 hour ago
Eberechi Eze ‘open’ to Tottenham transfer this summer
Tottenham Hotspur have not been in the best form this season and their only...
-
Liverpool/ 2 hours ago
Liverpool open talks to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz
Liverpool have reportedly made ‘contact’ over a deal to sign Real Madrid star Brahim...