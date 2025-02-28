Liverpool shortlist Joao Pedro as possible replacement for Darwin Nunez

Liverpool are starting to run away with the Premier League having opened up a 13-point gap between themselves and second-placed Arsenal with a 3-0 win over Newcastle United on Wednesday. In spite of their dominant and strong position in the English top flight alongside being favourites in the Champions League, a few underperforming assets will be shown the door this summer.

One of them is Darwin Nunez, whose work-rate was also called into question by Arne Slot. Apart from failing to deliver in front of goal, there seems to be an issue between the Uruguayan international and his manager, so Liverpool, who rejected a massive bid from Saudi Arabia from him in January, are looking to get rid of him at the end of the season with the striker also ready to leave.

As his potential replacement, Liverpool have shortlisted Brighton & Hove Albion star Joao Pedro, according to journalist Ben Jacobs (h/t TEAMtalk). He is one of several fantastic young players the Seagulls have developed in recent years and in the ongoing campaign, the 23-year-old has already notched seven goals and six assists in all competitions.

Ideal profile to replace Nunez

Joao Pedro, 23, has shown his calibre as the solitary striker for Brighton & Hove Albion while also being excellent in a secondary forward’s role. He drops deep to create chances and makes late runs into the box in such a capacity which clearly reflects in his number of goals and assists. His creative aspects are sure to entice Liverpool given what Darwin Nunez brings to the table.

The forward is valued at £42 million on Transfermarkt although it is safe to assume Brighton’s asking price will be significantly higher. It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to expedite their pursuit of him in due course or are more inclined towards acquiring a more out-and-out striker like Alexander Isak, another player who they have started being linked with.