Chelsea ‘leading’ Arsenal in race to sign Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi

A winger’s signing is expected to be the priority at Chelsea, who in spite of being linked with numerous players in the winter eventually decided against acquiring a fresh face, though they let Joao Felix join AC Milan on loan. Having been left underwhelmed by the options at his disposal this season, Enzo Maresca is likely to pursue a direct contributor of goods in the final third during the summer.

Having said that, Borussia Dortmund forward Karim Adeyemi is on their radar as well as Arsenal’s with Caught Offside claiming that the Blues have stolen a march over the Gunners in the race for the German international. The 23-year-old reportedly bears a price tag of £42 million, and has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Napoli as well in recent times.

Arsenal not likely to push hard for Adeyemi

Chelsea could have a clear path in their bid to sign Karim Adeyemi with Arsenal unlikely to pose as much of a challenge. The Gunners may look for left-footed right wingers to compete with Bukayo Saka and the Borussia Dortmund star’s profile might not be very enticing to them considering Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard are already at Mikel Arteta’s disposal.

The Blues will benefit from his dynamic nature. Adeyemi is a player that likes to play closer to the interior of the pitch and therefore, he has a higher goal threat than several other wingers in Europe. He is also very strong with his weak-foot, which adds an element of unpredictability to his game, particularly in one-on-one situations with defenders and goalkeepers.

Most things considered, he promises to be an ideal fit at Chelsea although his fitness record needs to be thoroughly assessed by the club before they can materialise their interest. In the ongoing campaign as well as the previous one, he missed a number of games due to muscular problems, which is far from a good sign for a player of his age.