Arsenal ready £65m offer to sign Victor Osimhen next summer

Arsenal are plotting a summer move to sign on loan Napoli forward Victor Osimhen in the summer transfer window, according to Italian outlet Tuttojuve.

The Nigerian international attracted persistent interest last summer, with Chelsea coming closest to sealing a deal before it fell through. Amid an injury crisis upfront, Arsenal have now shown interest in signing the prolific forward, who has registered 25 goal contributions this season.

According to Tuttojuve, Arsenal are preparing an offer to sign the 26-year-old from Napoli in the summer transfer window. The report adds that the North London club are ready to trigger his release clause by placing a €75m (£61m) bid to sign the forward.

Amid interest from other clubs, Arsenal are looking to fast-track the transfer as the Italian outlet claims that the club will submit a bid to beat competition from other clubs, including Juventus, to sign the Nigerian star.

Osimhen is currently on loan with Turkish League defending champions, Galatasaray, and he’s set to return to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona this summer, where he’s expected to leave with a year left on his contract.

Osimhen to Arsenal

During the last summer and winter transfer window, a prolific out-and-out centre-forward was believed to be high on Arsenal’s transfer list.

It appears Mikel Arteta still has full confidence in Kai Havertz up front as the German international has been utilized in the centre-forward role for the Gunners this season.

With nine Premier League goals and 15 in all competitions, the numbers do not entirely depict a bad output from the 25-year-old, who has also provided five assists this season.

However, if the Gunners are to have a more potent shot at the title, the need for a prolific forward cannot be undermined.

A swoop for Osimhen could hand Arteta a box dominator the team has lacked, and his all-around play, technicality, and goalscoring prowess could be vital assets to further reinforce the Gunners’ attack next season if he joins.