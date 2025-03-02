Man Utd join race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa

Manchester United have joined the race to sign FC Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa, according to Spanish outlet Fichajes.

United have struggled at all ends of the pitch and in all competitions this season. Defensively, Ruben Amorim’s side have not been at their best, and more worrying is the goalkeeping situation, as Andre Onana continually makes errors.

As per Fichajes, Onana has fallen short of expectations since he arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2023. The 28-year-old has also failed to convince Amorim, who is gearing up for his first full season in charge next campaign, that he’s capable of manning the post next season.

The club are now looking for other alternatives and have set their sights on FC Porto’s Costa as the ideal option to become United’s first-choice goalkeeper, according to the report.

However, they face stern competition for the Portugal international from city rivals, Manchester City, who have earmarked the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Ederson, whose contract at the Etihad will expire next summer, as per the report.

Upgrade

Costa is a key player for Porto, and the Portuguese giants will likely demand a significant amount, with Fichajes claiming the 30-time Portuguese champions will demand United to trigger his £70m release clause to allow him to leave.

After initially struggling when he arrived at Old Trafford in 2023, Onana seemed to have turned the corner this season in the opening months of the league campaign with six clean sheets.

However, concerns persist over his errors, which have added to the instability of an already struggling team.

The former Inter Milan goalkeeper has been at fault in games against Viktoria Plzen, Brighton, and Nottingham Forest.

Onana was under scrutiny once more on Wednesday after his error gifted Ipswich Town an early lead in their Premier League clash.

It’s no surprise United are now looking at other alternatives, and Porto’s Costa would be a viable addition to Amorim’s side.

The Portuguese is efficient in his feet and heroic between the sticks. Amorim is believed to be familiar with him from his time in the Primeira Liga.

With Porto holding on to his £70m release clause, it remains to be seen if United would break the bank for the 6ft 1in goalkeeper or look for cheaper alternatives.