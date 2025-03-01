Man Utd register interest in signing AC Milan ace Maignan

Manchester United have reportedly registered their interest in signing AC Milan ace Mike Maignan, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After winning the Ligue 1 title with LOSC Lille, the 29-year-old joined the Rossoneri back in 2021. Upon moving to San Siro Stadium, the Frenchman has enjoyed a successful time over the years, winning a Scudetto title and Supercoppa Italiana.

Following Hugo Lloris’s retirement from international football, Maignan has now even established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper for France.

However, he has had an inconsistent campaign this season. Moreover, he has entered the final 18 months of his current contract so the Frenchman’s long-term future is uncertain at San Siro Stadium.

Now, Fichajes claim that Man Utd have started planning to replace Andre Onana following his error-ridden campaign this season and have identified Maignan as the ‘main candidate’.

Maignan to Man Utd

The 29-year-old could leave Milan next summer and could be tempted to move to Old Trafford to play in the Premier League if he eventually receives a formal proposal.

Maignan, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is comfortable playing out from the back, is an efficient shot-stopper and is also good in the air. However, his current form isn’t good at all and Man Utd should be careful about that before making any potential swoop for him.

The Red Devils have invested heavily over the past decade to strengthen their squad, but most of their acquisitions have not been successful. As a result, they find themselves in financial difficulties and can no longer afford to waste money.

Onana has been the first-choice goalkeeper for United after joining from Inter Milan ahead of last season, while Altay Bayindir is his deputy. But, Ruben Amorim’s side would be better off upgrading this area as the African has been inconsistent and the Turkish international hasn’t been able to push Onana for the first-team spot.

Maignan – valued at around £29m by Transfermarkt – could be a useful acquisition for Amorim’s side if he can regain his form. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the record Premier League champions eventually opt to make a concrete approach to hire him next summer.