Chelsea plotting summer swoop for Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen

Chelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has lost his place as the team’s primary goalkeeper owing to an inability to play accurately with the ball at his feet, alongside making some silly goal-letting errors. Filip Jorgensen has been called up to take up the role between the sticks by Enzo Maresca but it is doubtful whether or not he is the ideal long-term option for them.

In spite of having over half a dozen goalkeepers at the start of the campaign, the Blues have been unable to figure out which one of those would be a deserving starter for them, which has led to the club pondering over making a new addition in the summer. GiveMeSport has claimed that Brighton & Hove Albion’s Bart Verbruggen is the keeper at the top of their shortlist.

According to the source, the Seagulls will look for at least £50 million to part company with their preferred shot-stopper, who has over three years left on his contract at the Amex Stadium. Chelsea, however, have a good relationship with Brighton having dealt with them for several players as well as manager Graham Potter in the recent past, so will hope for a good deal for the goalie.

Verbruggen would fit Maresca’s system

Bart Verbruggen may have kept only six clean sheets in 28 Premier League appearances this season, though much of that has also been down to Brighton & Hove Albion’s poor defensive displays. The number of goals the Dutchman has conceded are far from an evidence of his fantastic reflexes in goal, aided by his lanky physique of 194 centimetres tall.

Verbruggen, having spent the youth of his career in his homeland, is also very good with the ball at his feet. He is able to assist the defenders in playing short passes from the back and is accurate when delivering long balls higher up the pitch as well. Financially, it looks like a viable deal for Chelsea, who will even be able to offer him a higher wage than his current £35,000 earning per week.

With Brighton still contending for the FA Cup and Chelsea in the mix for the Europa Conference League as well as a top four finish in the Premier League, negotiations for Verbruggen could be paused until the summer although once underway, the Blues will fancy their chances of wrapping up a deal for the shot-stopper sooner rather than later.