[Teams] PSV Eindhoven vs Arsenal: Confirmed line-ups as Arteta recalls 2 stars

Arsenal are at the Philips Stadion to take on PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.

The Gunners eased through the league phase and qualified for the last-16 after finishing third in the table behind Liverpool and Barcelona. The North Londoners have now been handed a tricky test against PSV Eindhoven with Real Madrid or Atletico Madrid awaiting the winners.

Mikel Arteta has made two changes from the side that drew 0-0 away to Nottingham Forest in the Premier League. Myles Lewis-Skelly was suspended for the trip to the City Ground but returns to start at left-back this evening with Riccardo Calafiori making way.

The rest of the back four remains unchanged with Jurrien Timber keeping his place at right-back as Ben White is still working his way back to full match fitness following a lengthy injury absence. William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes continue their partnership in the middle of Arsenal’s defence with David Raya keeping goal once again.

The other change sees Thomas Partey recalled to start in the holding midfield role. Jorginho is the man to drop out as Declan Rice keeps his place in the middle of the park. Martin Odegaard also starts once again and the Arsenal skipper will be hoping to regain his best form after a disappointing few months.

With Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz all still on the sidelines due to injury issues, Arteta has very few options to rotate his injury-hit attack tonight.

Mikel Merino keeps his place as a makeshift striker with Leandro Trossard and Ethan Nwaneri offering support from the wings. Raheem Sterling is the only senior option to call upon from the bench if Arteta wants to freshen things up in the final third.

Here are the confirmed line-ups:

PSV

Benítez; Ledezma, Flamingo, Boscagli, Malacia; Til, Saibari, Schouten; Perisic, Luuk de Jong, Lang.

Subs: Bakayoko, Driouech, Drommel, Karsdorp, Babadi, Land, Nagalo, Obispo, Schiks, Veerman

Arsenal

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Lewis-Skelly, Partey, Rice, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Merino.

Subs: Neto, Setford, White, Kiwior, Zinchenko, Tierney, Calafiori, Jorginho, Sterling, Butler-Oyedeji, Kabia